High Court Stays Out Of Fee Fight In Humana ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it won't review the Fifth Circuit's finding that health insurer Humana doesn't have to foot a patient's six-figure attorney fees tab incurred in a suit over eating disorder treatment coverage. The high court denied a petition from a plan beneficiary only referred to as Ariana M. that had asked the justices to review an appellate ruling that she wasn't entitled to attorney fees after she ultimately lost her attempt to get full coverage for a stay at a Utah treatment center. A Texas federal court initially ruled in favor of Humana in the Employee...

