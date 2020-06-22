Justices Skip Au Pair Challenge To Mass. Minimum Wage

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday skipped over an au pair agency's challenge to Massachusetts' labor protections, preserving the state's mandate that foreign child care providers receive at least minimum wage. By refusing Cultural Care Inc.'s petition for review, the high court kept intact the First Circuit's December ruling that au pairs in Massachusetts must be paid at least the state minimum wage — $12.75 an hour — a significant increase from their previous weekly stipends. The First Circuit had found that the U.S. Department of State's authority over the au pair program did not preempt the state labor law. Though the...

