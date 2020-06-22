High Court Turns Away Challenge To Tribes' Water Rights Win

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Federal Circuit ruling that found tribes have priority over farmers for access to water from a resource management project developed by the federal government more than a century ago. The high court rejected a certiorari petition from a coalition of southern Oregon and Northern California farmers, who in March argued the appeals court should have deferred to state law in the matter. The farmers claimed their water rights had been taken without just compensation. The U.S. government holds fishing rights for three tribes in the Klamath Basin, court records show — the...

