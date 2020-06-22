High Court Won't Review Comcast's Program Guide IP Loss

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday shot down Comcast's bid for review of a Federal Circuit decision affirming that its set-top boxes infringe two of a TiVo Corp. subsidiary's patents covering interactive program guides with remote access. As is customary, the justices did not give a reason for declining to take up the cable giant's petition for writ of certiorari, which sought to overturn a three-judge panel's March decision preserving the U.S. International Trade Commission's two-year-old order barring Comcast Corp. from importing X1 set-top boxes that the agency found infringed on Rovi's patented technology. Comcast lodged its petition on the basis that the...

