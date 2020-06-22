Travelers Drops Suit Claiming Qatar Airways Damaged Cargo

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Travelers Property Casualty Co. has dropped its suit against Qatar Airways just a week after filing a complaint in Texas federal court seeking more than half a million dollars in reimbursement for cargo losses it covered for Alcon Laboratories Inc. Qatar attorney Bryan Rose of Frost Brown Todd LLC told Law360 on Monday the airline had paid an agreed-to settlement amount before Travelers even filed suit and called the insurance company's claims "wholly inaccurate." Travelers filed a notice of dismissal Thursday in the Northern District of Texas that didn't include the reasoning behind it. Counsel for Travelers didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. ...

