Equitrans Misclassified Inspectors As OT-Exempt, Suit Says

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Equitrans Midstream Corp. and one of its units were hit with a proposed class action Monday in Pennsylvania state court, alleging that they improperly classified inspectors as exempt from overtime pay despite most regularly putting in 80-plus hours a week. In the suit filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, former worker Dale Deas accuses the Pittsburgh-based natural gas company and its unit EQM Midstream Partners of misclassifying pipeline weld inspectors such as himself as independent contractors who couldn't file for overtime. The gas companies are accused of violating the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act by paying workers a day...

