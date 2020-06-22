DOL Fights To End Oracle's Bid To Dismantle Bias Watchdog

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor urged a D.C. federal judge Friday to toss Oracle's bid to defang the DOL's enforcement unit that sues federal contractors over alleged job bias, arguing that Oracle can't dismantle the enforcement regime, which it agreed to when it became a federal contractor. In a 54-page brief, the government argued that the court should grant it summary judgment and reject Oracle America Inc.'s dueling summary judgment bid in Oracle's suit challenging the constitutionality of the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. The DOL said that Oracle's legal challenges are not justiciable, particularly since Oracle voluntarily opted...

