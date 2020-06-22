Schulte Roth Helps With $80M Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Two Meadow Partners entities have landed $80 million in financing from a Mack Real Estate debt platform for an apartment building with retail space on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, with Schulte Roth working on the matter, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies LP is for a commercial condo unit and an apartment building at 1 Flatbush Ave. Mortgage documents filed in New York on Monday indicate Julian Wise of Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP worked on the deal, although it wasn't immediately clear what role he played. Wise couldn't...

