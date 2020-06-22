3rd Circ. Won't Revive Shell Egg Buyers' Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday in a precedential opinion rejected a bid from egg buyers to revive their case after a jury found a major producer had not broken the law by participating in a conspiracy to reduce the supply of eggs, deciding that the lower court applied the right antitrust standard. A Third Circuit panel rejected the appeal from a class of restaurants and wholesalers trying to revive their allegations against Rose Acre Farms. In a decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan, the panel said the buyers' "last-ditch effort to overturn their loss is unsupportable." "The plaintiffs evidently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS