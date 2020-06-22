OIG Says Afghanistan Contracting Officials Flubbed Oversight

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- None of the 15 contracts overseen by the Army Contracting Command in Afghanistan and reviewed by a government watchdog complied with contract award or administration rules, a Monday report shows, casting doubt on the command's management of the $20 billion contracts in its portfolio. The U.S. Department of Defense's Office of the Inspector General reviewed a sample of contracts managed by the Army Contracting Command-Afghanistan, or ACC-A, and found that officials were poorly trained in contracting regulations and protocol, leading to lapses in oversight of awards related to the U.S.'s operations in Afghanistan, according to a report dated June 18 that...

