Lime Bid To Arbitrate PAGA Claim 'Pure Sophistry,' Court Says

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court upheld an order rejecting e-scooter rental company Lime's effort to compel arbitration in a complaint alleging it misclassifies some workers, saying the company's arbitration agreement has a specific carveout for California's Private Attorneys General Act actions and Lime's argument is "pure sophistry." In the published opinion authored by Justice Gordon B. Burns, the panel on Friday disagreed with Lime's argument that its arbitration agreement requires the parties to arbitrate the misclassification dispute before returning to court to potentially litigate the PAGA claim. "We need not decide the issue because Lime's argument falls at the first hurdle: the agreement,"...

