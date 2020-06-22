Ex-Cantor Broker Tells SEC His Split Pay Pact Was Approved

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A former Cantor Fitzgerald stockbroker said claims by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he violated securities laws by secretly splitting commissions with another broker are bunk, because his bosses blessed the agreement. Adam Mattessich said in his Friday opposition to the SEC's summary judgment motion that the agency can't prove he or his former employer committed any violations with their compensation-splitting agreement. "Curiously, the SEC has never produced or cited ... a single document or record it claims is violative of the rule," he said. The SEC sued on June 29, 2018, claiming Mattessich violated the compensation record rule...

