Chinese Language Investment News Co. Hits Ch. 11 In Calif.

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A financial news service that provides investment news to Chinese language speakers announced its Chapter 11 filing Monday, saying it intends to conduct a debt-for-equity swap to deleverage its balance sheet and continue its operations. ChineseInvestors.com, which also operates a retail hemp cosmetic skin care line and a cryptocurrency trading business, filed for bankruptcy protection in the Central District of California last Thursday, saying it overspent on developing its ancillary business units and then saw reductions in revenue due to international conflict and the spread of COVID-19 at the end of 2019 and into 2020. "Also during this time, geopolitical tensions...

