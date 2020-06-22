4 Cos. Join Busy IPO Pipeline With Launches Totaling $598M

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Three venture-backed biotechnology firms on Monday set price ranges for initial public offerings estimated to raise $300 million combined and a Chinese software developer is eyeing a $298 million IPO, adding to a crowded schedule of IPOs this week. The four newest IPOs will tap the services of 10 law firms, when counting representation of underwriters plus multiple national jurisdictions involved, including two deals each by Cooley LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. The four IPOs are set to price during the week of June 22, according to research firm Renaissance Capital, adding to a busy week that already has grocery...

