Mo. Medical Pot Regulators Probe Fraudulent Patient Licenses

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Missouri cannabis regulators say they have identified more than 600 medical marijuana patient licenses bearing bogus physician certifications and will refer the matter to the state's attorney general for further investigation. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' medical marijuana division said Friday that the physician certification forms associated with the licenses bore unauthorized doctor signatures, though it was unclear whether the patients knew the signatures were fraudulent. The DHSS said it will notify patients with fraudulent licenses and give them 30 days to submit valid certifications to the agency. Patients who don't submit new forms will have their licenses...

