Chicken Plant Must Face Del. Landowners' Contamination Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware chicken processing plant can't avoid a proposed class action alleging the operation released dangerous amounts of sludge and wastewater just because the company's owner is based in Arkansas, a Delaware state judge has ruled. Mountaire Corp. of Arkansas and its Delaware subsidiaries must face the challenge by First State residents Gary and Anna-Marie Cuppels and others because Delaware law allows jurisdiction over such out-of-state companies in limited circumstances, Delaware Superior Court Judge Craig A. Karsnitz found. In deciding the question of jurisdiction, the judge said that he was swayed because Mountaire has invested heavily in the subsidiaries and frequently...

