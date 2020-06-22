Curaleaf Nixes Cash In Amended Grassroots Purchase Deal

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Marijuana cultivator and dispensary chain Curaleaf announced on Monday that it had revised its agreement with Grassroots from a cash-and-stock sale to an all-stock deal, nearly one year after the blockbuster cannabis transaction was first announced. Under the amended terms of the agreement, publicly-traded multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings Inc. will no longer pay GR Holdings Inc. $75 million in cash, and the dollar value of Curaleaf shares in the deal will be raised to $90.1 million, up from $40 million. Furthermore, the amended deal will see Curaleaf offer up approximately 118.9 million subordinate voting shares, up from 102.8 million shares in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS