3rd Circ. Won't Revive Birth Injury Med Mal Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a doctor employed by a federally funded health entity of botching a woman's delivery and causing her newborn to suffer nerve damage, saying Pennsylvania's so-called minor savings statute doesn't apply. In a published opinion, a three-judge Third Circuit panel upheld the dismissal of the suit accusing Dr. John Gallagher and private hospital Sharon Regional Health Center of negligently delivering D'Ericka Stewart's daughter, referred to in court papers as D.J.S.-W, which caused the newborn in 2009 to suffer a brachial plexus injury resulting in permanent shoulder and arm injuries....

