Trade Court Sustains Dumping Duties On Chinese Steel Rods

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday sustained anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel threaded rod imports, finding that the U.S. Department of Commerce adequately explained why it didn't adjust financial ratios to avoid double-counting labor costs when calculating the duties. Judge Claire R. Kelly had concerns in January that Commerce did not adequately explain why it wanted to keep the ratios it used to determine the anti-dumping duty. She said those concerns were allayed when the agency submitted full reports on the Thai labor data it used to calculate the duties and additional explanation. With the full reports and added...

