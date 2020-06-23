Navajo Nation, New Mexico Fights EPA's Doc Bid In Mine MDL

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation and New Mexico compared the federal government's discovery efforts in multidistrict litigation over the Gold King Mine spill to a driver seeking discovery from pedestrians he has hit about cars they've driven and accidents they've been involved in, saying the information is irrelevant to the case. The MDL centers on an Aug. 5, 2015, incident where U.S. Environmental Protection Agency workers assessing a leak at Colorado's Gold King Mine destroyed a barrier holding back contaminated water. The water flowed into a tributary of the Animas River and continued downstream. Eventually, it reached the San Juan River, which cuts...

