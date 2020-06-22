Calif. Court Revives Suit Over Botched Colonoscopy

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel on Monday revived a suit accusing a physician of injuring a woman during a colonoscopy, saying the doctor's medical expert submitted an opinion that failed to properly explain how the doctor complied with the standard of care. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Third District unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Daniel A. Norman in a suit accusing him of perforating patient Christi McAlpine's colon during a 2015 colonoscopy and polyp removal procedure, which necessitated emergency surgery and numerous additional surgeries. The trial judge tossed the suit after Norman submitted a...

