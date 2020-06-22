Ex-RJ Reynolds Worker Can Keep Calif. Wage Action In Court

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has ruled that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Inc. will have to face a former worker's misclassification claims in court because the arbitration agreement signed by the ex-employee does not allow her claims to be split up. R.J. Reynolds had argued that Nicole Kec signed an arbitration agreement waiving her right to be a part of "a class action, collective action, or other representative action." But the three-judge appeals panel said that provision could npt prevent Kec from bringing claims under California's Private Attorneys General Act, because it's not possible to waive that right. At the same...

