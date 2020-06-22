Neiman Marcus Creditors Must Wait On Alternative Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Neiman Marcus' unsecured creditors told a Texas bankruptcy judge on Monday that they want to file an alternative Chapter 11 plan to reclaim an allegedly improper $1 billion dividend payment, but they were told they can't attach the plan to their request. At a remote status conference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones told the unsecured creditors committee that it can't attach its proposed plan to its request for an early end to Neiman Marcus' exclusive right to file a reorganization plan. But the judge did ask the committee to file the plan under seal two days before the exclusivity hearing for...

