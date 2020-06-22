'Simon Says' Firm Told It Can't Block Rival's Use Of Slogan

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday denied an Orlando-area attorney's request for an injunction against a local rival in a trademark suit over the use of slogans that include the phrase "Simon Says," ruling that the attorney hadn't done nearly enough to show the injunction was warranted. U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza ruled that Ortavia D. Simon, whose firm uses the slogan "Simon Says You Deserve Justice," did not submit any evidence with his motion for an injunction that he was likely to prevail in his infringement suit against attorney Simon Nicholson, who adopted the tagline "Simon Says Justice."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS