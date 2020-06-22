4th Circ. Says Qualified Immunity Not For Skirting FCA Claims

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Government officials can't invoke qualified immunity to shield themselves from fraud claims brought under the False Claims Act, the Fourth Circuit declared Monday. The Fourth Circuit panel said that a lower court was wrong to say it needed more time to develop the factual record before it could rule on whether two West Virginia officials could claim qualified immunity to fend off accusations they misused $42 million in rural broadband funding. "The court's ruling presumed that the immunity defense was available in response to an FCA claim," the panel said. "In so presuming, the court skipped the logically antecedent legal question...

