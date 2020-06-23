Koch Uses Trademark Law To Accuse Rival Of Tariff-Dodging

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Koch Industries Inc. is accusing a competitor of skirting tariffs by claiming that Chinese products are made in Vietnam, a deception it says violates federal trademark law. In a complaint filed in Wisconsin federal court Monday, Koch accused Illinois-based Baron Manufacturing Co. LLC, a rival steel rope and chain supplier, of shipping products manufactured in China through Vietnam to avoid paying import tariffs. Rather than asking the U.S. Department of Commerce to investigate, however, Koch is suing Baron directly on claims that its "false designation of origin" on the products arriving from Vietnam violates both the Lanham Act and state consumer...

