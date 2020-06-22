Ala. Jury Awards $2.8M Over Waste Disposal Fight

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal jury has awarded $2.8 million to landfill operator WM Mobile Bay on claims that it was denied reimbursement from the city of Mobile's waste agency for certain increases in the cost of running a landfill due to regulatory and statutory obligations, and that the city improperly sent some waste elsewhere. The jury sitting in Mobile awarded the money Thursday, according to papers posted to the case docket Friday, following a four-day trial over a contract dating back to 1993. According to WM Mobile Bay Environmental Center Inc., which runs the Chastang Landfill for the city's Solid Waste Disposal Authority, it...

