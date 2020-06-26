A New Antitrust Approach After Humira 'Patent Thicket' Ruling

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently found in the Humira antitrust litigation that AbbVie Inc.'s so-called patent thicket surrounding its Humira product does not violate the antitrust laws,[1] raising questions about what conduct is anti-competitive in the pharmaceutical industry. And the problem is potentially exacerbated where the product in question is a biological drug or device, where the stakes, and profits associated with the product, are much higher. In view of the Humira decision, parties concerned with the potential anti-competitive conduct of a biologic reference product sponsor should reframe their analysis. Focus on specific conduct; the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS