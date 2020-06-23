Pomerantz To Lead Investor Suit Against Pot Co. PharmaCielo

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has tapped Pomerantz LLP as lead counsel in a proposed securities class action against Canadian cannabis grower PharmaCielo, which investors claim lost a third of its value amid allegations of self-dealing, sham distribution deals and problems at cultivation sites in Colombia. Pomerantz beat out the Rosen Law Firm PA for the top spot on Monday, two weeks after Rosen told the court its clients didn't have the largest stake PharmaCielo. Pomerantz represents investors Howard Anderson and Pamela Que, who said they lost more than $160,000 after PharmaCielo's stock plunged in March. The investors said PharmaCielo misled shareholders...

