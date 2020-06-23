9th Circ. Says Chubb Needn't Cover Walmart Trademark Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a lower court's ruling that a Chubb Ltd. insurer does not need to cover a Walmart clothing supplier's $1.7 million in legal bills from a suit accusing it of trademark infringement, ruling the supplier does not own an advertisement to trigger the "advertising injury" coverage under its policy with Chubb. A three-judge panel ruled Monday that the California district court correctly held that Hybrid Promotions LLC cannot force Chubb unit Federal Insurance Co. to cover defense costs and a confidential settlement sum that Hybrid paid on Walmart's behalf in an underlying suit filed by apparel licensing...

