7th Circ. Says Ice Rink's Antitrust Suit Sought 'Impossibility'

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge was right to nix an ice rink operator's claim that the state's amateur hockey regulator enforces rules that help it maintain a monopoly over the state's youth hockey market, the Seventh Circuit has said, even if the lower court was right for the wrong reason. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly was correct in tossing a lawsuit by Black Bear Sports Group Inc. and its subsidiary Center Ice Arena LLC against Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois Inc. based on allegations that for-profit organizations are locked out of the market, the panel held Monday. But instead of holding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS