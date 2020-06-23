Mich. Says Damage Discovery Warrants Pipeline Shutdown

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Michigan's top prosecutor wants a state court to stop the flow of oil through an Enbridge Inc. pipeline beneath the waters connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Huron until the source of "significant damage" to the structure is determined. Attorney General Dana Nessel requested Monday that the court issue an immediate order shutting down both sides of a two-way pipeline until an independent review determines how damage to an underwater support structure for the pipeline happened and what could be done to prevent similar instances in the future. The filing, part of an ongoing suit, comes after Enbridge's announcement Thursday that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS