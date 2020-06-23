US Trustee Says Exide's Ch. 11 Bonus Targets Too Easy

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee has told the Delaware bankruptcy court that Exide Technologies LLC's Chapter 11 proposal to award at least roughly $1 million in bonuses to three executives includes benchmark triggers that are too easy to achieve. In an objection filed Monday with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi, the U.S. Trustee asserted that the court should reject the battery maker and recycler's proposed key employee incentive plan because it would pay bonuses to executives based, in part, on a sale price already offered. "For a bonus plan to be incentivizing, it should be tied to significant goals...

