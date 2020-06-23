Purdue Wants Sackler Claims To Stay Blocked By Ch. 11

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma LP is asking a New York federal judge not to overturn an order keeping creditors from going after its former president, saying the judge overseeing its Chapter 11 case was right to rule that the claims would disrupt its reorganization. In a 51-page brief filed Tuesday, the pharmaceutical company took aim at an appeal by Bryant Dunaway and five others who have a case against Richard Sackler alleging that he directed the company to push the sale of opioids while downplaying the risks of addiction, contributing to the nationwide opioid epidemic. The six creditors are the only ones out...

