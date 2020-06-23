Microsoft Accused Of Denying Addiction Treatment Coverage

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Microsoft employee's daughter has hit the tech giant and Premera Blue Cross with an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming that the companies wrongly denied coverage for most of her stay at a Utah facility for mental health and substance use treatment. In a Monday complaint filed in Washington federal court, a 20-year-old woman identified as N.F. says that even though she stayed at the Solacium Sunrise Residential Treatment Center from May 14, 2016, to July 31, 2017, she was only covered by a Microsoft health plan for her stay through May 26, 2016. That coverage denial flouted the...

