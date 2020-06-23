LA Wins Injunction Against Car-Sharing Co. Turo At LAX

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has blocked car-sharing company Turo Inc. from offering car exchanges at Los Angeles International Airport, saying city officials have a good shot of proving that Turo is operating an unauthorized car rental business and trespassing on airport property. U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder granted the city of Los Angeles' motion for a preliminary injunction against Turo and three individuals listed as "all-star hosts" on Turo's peer-to-peer car-sharing platform, barring Turo app users from arranging any car pickups or drop-offs at LAX. According to a court order made public late Monday, Turo cannot "accept any reservations, payments for,...

