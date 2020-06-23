Nissan, Renault Face Group Action Over Emissions Scandal

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 7:51 PM BST) -- Up to 1.4 million Renault and Nissan vehicles sold in Britain could be equipped with illegal defeat devices, a U.K. law firm said Tuesday as it prepares to launch a group action in London in an escalation of the long-running emissions scandal. Harcus Parker said it has obtained documents from the government's Department for Transport that show the cars built by Nissan and its French partner Renault breached emissions limits. This includes a petrol version of Nissan's popular Qashqai. The scandal around defeat devices has previously been focused on diesel vehicles. The suit will claim that some cars produced up to...

