EU Reaches Deal On Rules To Allow Class Actions Bloc-Wide

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 4:55 PM BST) -- European Union lawmakers have reached a deal on blocwide rules that will allow groups of individuals to seek compensation through bringing collective actions against companies. Negotiators from the European Parliament and Council of the European Union reached an agreement Monday to push through the bloc's Collective Redress Directive. The new rules are aimed at creating a model for consumers to bring representative action in all member states against businesses that they believe have caused harm, as well as putting in place safeguards against abusive lawsuits. The EU authorities said that the directive will ensure that markets are functioning better by improving...

