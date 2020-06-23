Conversant Fights To Resurrect 3G Patent In Huawei Dispute

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 7:59 PM BST) -- Conversant Wireless urged an appeals court Tuesday to overturn a decision invalidating one of its 3G wireless network patents, arguing an amendment to its patent application did not improperly disclose new information about the invention. Conversant challenged a July 2019 finding by a London judge that it had "added matter" to the patent at issue, changing the invention disclosed in the original patent application. The dispute at the Court of Appeal is part of a larger patent war between Conversant and Chinese smartphone makers Huawei and ZTE. In the 2019 decision, High Court Judge Richard Arnold also held that Huawei and ZTE infringed...

