Walmart Accused Of Misrepresenting Toddler Formula

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. has been slapped with a proposed class action in New York federal court accusing it of misrepresenting a line of powdered infant formula products and misleading parents across the country into making the wrong nutritional choices. Amanda Williams said Monday that the retail giant falsely labeled its Toddler Beginnings milk powder with the same wording as another product targeting younger babies, even though the nutritional needs of the two age groups are critically different. According to the complaint, the product is intended for younger toddlers 9 months and older. Yet, Williams alleged, the food is "identically labeled" as the...

