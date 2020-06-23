Kellogg's Customer Falls Short With Vanilla False Ad Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A California judge has tossed a proposed class action brought by a Kellogg's customer, saying the customer failed to adequately back up claims that the snack maker tricked granola bar buyers into thinking the company's Bear Naked Granola V'nilla Almond bar is flavored only with real vanilla beans. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez issued a ruling Monday tossing the case brought by Harlan Zaback but giving him a chance to amend it. Zaback had alleged that Kellogg's is lying when it claims the vanilla flavor in the Bear Naked bars comes solely from real vanilla beans. But Judge Benitez said...

