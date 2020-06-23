NJ Justices To Review Class Claims Over PC Richard Receipts

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will examine whether lower courts got it wrong in rejecting class claims that P.C. Richard & Son LLC exposed its customers to identity theft and credit or debit card fraud by printing too much information on their receipts, according to an order made available Tuesday. The Supreme Court granted to a limited degree the petition for certification submitted by three customers in challenging a March 2 published appellate opinion, which upheld a trial court ruling that they could not meet the requirements of class certification in the complaint alleging P.C. Richard violated the federal Fair and...

