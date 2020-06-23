Aveta Settles $1B Medicare Advantage FCA Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Aveta Inc. and a whistleblower settled a False Claims Act suit alleging that its Medicare Advantage plans collected $1 billion in government overpayments, ending a dispute that served as an early test for litigation accusing companies of ripping off taxpayers by exaggerating patient illnesses. The New Jersey-based company, on behalf of its Medicare Advantage plans, MMM Healthcare and PMC Medicare Choice, and the relator asked a Puerto Rico federal judge on Monday to sign off on a motion to dismiss all claims and counterclaims with prejudice. The motion requests that the claims be dismissed without prejudice as to the United States,...

