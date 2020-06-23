Maui Argues More Study Needed To Resolve Water Permit Row

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Maui County, Hawaii, on Monday told a federal judge that previous research into how pollution travels from wastewater wells into the Pacific Ocean is not adequate to make a decision about whether a Clean Water Act permit is required for the wells. The county is pushing U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield to allow new discovery in a case launched in 2012 by the Hawaii Wildlife Fund, Sierra Club, Surfrider Foundation and West Maui Preservation Association over their claims the wells should be permitted. The case has traveled to the U.S. Supreme Court and back around the question, and the environmentalists say...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS