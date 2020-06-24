DOL Proposes Curbing Socially Conscious 401(k) Investments

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT) -- A new U.S. Department of Labor proposal says employee retirement plan managers can't make socially conscious investment decisions unless they can show a financial justification. The proposed rule, released Tuesday night, states that employee retirement plan caretakers risk breaching their fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act if they make investment decisions with anything but financial performance as their key focus. If finalized, the proposed rule would amend DOL's regulation on socially conscious investing and enshrine the Trump administration's stance on these investments, first outlined in guidance released in April 2018. That guidance urged plan fiduciaries to tamp down...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS