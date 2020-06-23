Texas Court Frees Louisiana Drilling Co. From Injury Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana-based drilling company won't have to face a lawsuit in Texas brought by an injured rig worker, because the company did not have enough contact with the state to be sued there, a Texas appellate court determined on Tuesday. Overturning a Harris County district court ruling, the First Court of Appeals said Texas courts do not have jurisdiction to hear Benjamin Ratliff's lawsuit against Baywater Drilling. Ratliff filed suit after he was allegedly injured lifting objects in excess of 300 pounds while working on the inland rig in Louisiana. Ratliff argued that Texas courts had jurisdiction because the rig he...

