Obviousness Doomed Narcan Patents After NJ Bench Trial

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals proved that claims from four patents covering Adapt Pharma's opioid overdose medication Narcan are obvious, and the drug's success can't override that finding, a New Jersey federal judge said in an opinion unsealed Monday. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti's 97-page opinion came about two weeks after releasing a summarized order with his validity findings from the bench trial. The decision was unquestionably in favor of Teva, which had been accused of infringing the patents with its proposed generic version of the drug. "The court finds that there is clear and convincing evidence the asserted claims of the patents-in-suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS