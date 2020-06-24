FCC To Vote On Suicide Hotline Framework In July

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said the U.S. is facing a "suicide crisis" in a Wednesday blog post that discussed an upcoming vote to establish 988 as the three-digit phone number for suicide prevention and mental health services. Pai had presented draft rules on Tuesday to create the three-digit number that would be voted on at the commission's July 16 open meeting. If adopted, phone service providers would begin directing all 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 2022. The chairman, in his blog post, noted the popularity of Netflix drama "13 Reasons Why" — which...

