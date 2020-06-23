Nix Fed's Remaining Cap-And-Trade Suit Claims, Calif. Says

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government's lawsuit alleging that California's cap-and-trade program with the Canadian province of Quebec violates the U.S. Constitution's foreign affairs doctrine has no viable theory of preemption, the California government said, urging a federal court to nix the suit's remaining claims. In March, U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb blew a hole in the federal government's suit seeking to dismantle California's agreement with Quebec to link their respective cap-and-trade programs, finding that the deal doesn't violate the Constitution's treaty and compact clauses. On Monday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra asked the court to finish off the suit, seeking a dismissal of...

