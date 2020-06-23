Germany Can Enforce Facebook Data Collection Order

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Germany's high court has dealt Facebook a blow in a landmark case that connects privacy and antitrust concerns, allowing the country's competition authority to enforce an order requiring the social network to change the way it collects user data. The Federal Court of Justice issued a ruling on Tuesday that reversed an August decision from a lower court that prevented the Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt, from enforcing its order while Facebook appeals the main case. In a statement translated from German, the court said it has provisionally confirmed the agency's allegations that Facebook abuses its dominance through its data collection...

